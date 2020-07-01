The Texas Transportation Commission approved approximately $573,750 in funding for the Brownwood Regional Airport at its June meeting.

These federal funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed to provide relief, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will support pavement improvements at the airport.

This year, TxDOT expects to provide approximately $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports.

Approximately 275 community airports in Texas are eligible for funding.

Arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than three million flight hours per year and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business and commuter use.