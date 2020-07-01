Brownwood Regional Medical Center (BRMC) is pleased to have Alexis Peplinski, D.O. join the Medical Staff and welcomes the addition of Heart of Texas Family Medicine.

Dr. Peplinski, a Family Medicine physician will begin seeing patients on July 6 at Heart of Texas Family Medicine. The practice is currently located at 109 South Park Drive (inside Heart of Texas Internal Medicine building). She is Board Certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians and is ready to meet your family’s health care needs.

As a family medicine physician, Dr. Alexis Peplinski provides services for acute, chronic and preventive healthcare for patients of all ages. At Heart of Texas Family Medicine, Dr. Peplinski diagnoses and treats illnesses and emphasizes preventive care. She provides routine checkups, health risk assessments and patient-specific education for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Dr. Peplinski received her Doctor of Osteopathy from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Suwannee, Georgia. She did an Internship at Detroit Medical Center in Detroit, Michigan, and completed her Residency at Hamilton Community Health Center in Flint, Michigan.

In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her husband in outdoor activities, in particular running and hiking. She also enjoys reading and cooking in her free time. They recently moved here from Denver, Colorado where she practiced family medicine.

When asked why she chose family medicine, she said, "I enjoy the variety of health issues to manage. I also think it is wonderful to be able to care of a person’s entire family. Being the neighborhood physician is great."

She said that she and her husband were interested in moving to Brownwood because they love the South and wanted to move to a smaller community. She said they were tired of the congested atmosphere of large cities like Miami, Florida where she grew up.

BRMC is pleased to have Dr. Peplinski as a member of the BRMC Care Team family at Heart of Texas Family Medicine. Her office is currently located at 109 South Park Drive, Brownwood. Dr. Peplinski is accepting new patients. Appointments may be requested at (325) 643-3300 or go to BrownwoodMedicalGroup.com.