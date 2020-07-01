Recent graduates and current students of area high schools will be the guests at a special Howard Payne University preview event on Wednesday, July 8. The activities will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in HPU’s Mabee University Center.

The event will include a giveaway of a $1,000 tuition scholarship and informational presentations on academic programs, student life and financial aid, including the $60,000 Heart of Texas Scholarships for area students. The event is free of charge, with lunch and a t-shirt included. Guests of prospective students are welcome. Students interested in attending the event are asked to R.S.V.P. by text to 325-400-3459.

"We are excited about this opportunity to share all of the new things happening at Howard Payne University, even in the midst of these difficult times," said Dr. Ben Martin, associate vice president of enrollment management. "We look forward to welcoming students on campus for a Howard Payne experience on July 8."

For more information on the event, contact HPU’s Office of Admission at 325-649-8020 or by e-mail at enroll@hputx.edu. Applications are still being accepted for the fall 2020 semester (www.hputx.edu/apply).