As Peter Caballero lay bleeding on the street in south Lubbock, he knew he was dying and told a friend to tell his girlfriend, Deziree Combs, and their child that he loved them.

It’s a thought that continues to haunt Combs, who wrote a victim impact statement that was read aloud by prosecutor Barron Slack during a sentencing hearing Wednesday in the 137th District Court.

"He knew he was gonna die, he knew he wasn't gonna be able to see Skarlett ever again or be able to meet his son," Combs wrote.

Combs’ statement was read after 22-year-old Prince "Skrappy" Tariq Richards pleaded guilty to a count of murder in exchange for a 20-year prison sentence in connection with 20-year-old Caballero’s Nov. 26, 2017 slaying during a robbery in the 2200 block of 99th Street.

Richards, who is represented by Lubbock attorney Mark Snodgrass, entered his plea by video conference from the Lubbock County Detention Center where he has been held since his Nov. 29, 2017, arrest.

The plea was a result of an agreement between him and the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators believe Richards made arrangement through Facebook to meet Branson Hinkle at a home in the 2200 block of 99th Street to buy a black and red Gucci-brand belt and marijuana, according to an arrest warrant.

Richards reportedly arrived in a blue four-door sedan. Hinkle said he got in the back seat with Richards, who took his cellphone as another man in the front passenger seat brandished a pistol and pointed it at him.

Hinkle said Richards took the belt and marijuana and searched his pockets before Hinkle jumped out of the car, ran into his home and alerted his friends there, including Caballero, that he had been robbed.

The group chased after the vehicle as it drove away. The men were walking to the corner of 98th Street and Avenue V when the vehicle approached them from behind. The vehicle drove north on Avenue V and turned east onto 98th Street and multiple gunshots came from the front passenger window. Caballero was struck once in the chest and collapsed to the ground after running the length of about three houses, the warrant states. He was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he died.

Three days after the shooting, Lubbock police arrested Richards without incident near the intersection of 45th Street and Elgin Avenue.

Slack said Richards’ sentence was reflective of the role he played in Caballero’s death.

"Prince Richards was present during an aggravated robbery when Mr. Caballero was killed," he said. "He participated in that and was charged with murder as a party to that. We know definitively that he is not the one who carried a weapon or killed Mr. Caballero. Those people have not yet been charged."

He said Richards also voluntarily cooperated with investigators.

"I believe he fully told them as much as he knew or could have known to help them arrive at who the killer was," he said.

There is no statute of limitation for murder and police investigators will not stop trying to identify and bring Richards’ co-conspirators to justice, he said.

"They never will stop trying to develop those suspects," he said.

Slack said Richards will likely serve a majority of his sentence.

Meanwhile, Combs said Richards’ actions robbed her children of a father who will never witness the milestones they have yet to reach.

"My kids would have loved to run Peter’s energy out day and night but because of some selfish, immature boys who were looking for a quick buck, my daughter doesn't get to have her dad dance with her at her first daddy-daughter dance, or scare away her first boyfriend or even walk her down the aisle," she wrote.

She was 7 months pregnant with their son when Caballero was killed, she wrote.

"Thanks to the events that happened, my daughter had to kiss her daddy’s casket goodbye at the age of 1," she wrote. "No 1 year old should have to say goodbye to their dad through a casket."

She said her son, who is the spitting image of Caballero, will only get to know his father through photos and stories.

"It breaks my heart that Peter never got to meet his son. Peter would have been the happiest in the world to have his babies," she wrote

Slack also read a victim impact statement written by Caballero’s sister, Quezhane Aubriana Cabellera, on behalf of their family.

She described her brother as the backbone of their family.

"Even when everyone else in the family would fight, he knew how to bring us all back together and remind us of our love for one another," she wrote.

She said the actions of Richards and his co-conspirators ripped a hole in her family and made the world a little grayer and colder.

"Peter only tried to protect and love those around him and he was gunned down in a coldblooded, calculated act of murder all so these young boys can brag to their friends in an attempt to make themselves look big and bad," she said.

Calling Richards and his co-conspirators cowards, she wrote that the 20-year-sentence wasn’t enough.

"If he didn’t learn right from wrong in the first 20 years of his life, who is to say that another 20 would change that?" she wrote. "Who is to say that he won’t do something like this again, that he won’t cause another family to live in pain, to grieve the untimely loss of someone integral to their families?"