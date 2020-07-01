You might say that Texas State Technical College Business Management Technology instructor Duston Brooks brings some practical experience of a bovine nature into the classroom.

Prior to becoming an instructor at TSTC, Brooks worked on the financial side of his family’s dairy farm. He now brings that knowledge to his students as they work toward an Associate of Applied Science degree or certificate in Business Management Technology.

"I learned the financial side of things and how to use the software," said Brooks, who has taught at TSTC since 2000.

When Brooks first started teaching, TSTC offered a degree in Computer Information Technology. It is now the five-semester Business Management Technology degree program.

Students learn three areas of business management. Brooks said the first part of the program focuses on accounting, followed by management and then software.

"Anybody who works at a computer desk at any business will benefit from this program," he said.

Students learn a variety of skills, including word processing, presentation graphics, accounting, and business ethics, principles of accounting and management, small business operations, and payroll accounting.

"You will benefit from a well-rounded education," Brooks said, adding that some graduates continue their education by earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

In addition to on-campus classes, TSTC’s Business Management Technology program is available online, which helps some students, Brooks said.

"We know that people are working and have kids. This gives them the feasibility to complete the program online and at their own pace," he said.

Brooks said one student completed the course while being employed as a full-time truck driver.

"He could not attend a class on campus, so he took his laptop with him," he said. "Whenever he had time off the road, he would work on his online classes."

During his tenure at TSTC, Brooks has seen students of all ages complete the program.

"We have had students just out of high school to adults in their 50s and 60s. Some people want to come back and relearn skills or even learn brand-new skills in order to update their resume," he said.

Completing the program, according to Brooks, allows graduates to interview for office management positions. He said through hard work, some graduates have worked their way up to higher positions.

Brooks has also had students who wanted to start their own business.

"There are people from our program working in small towns and bigger cities," he said. " Students who want to move up from a physically challenging job can take our program to get them in a better office or management position."

Business Management Technology is available at the Abilene, Breckenridge, Brownwood, Harlingen, and Marshall campuses.

For more information on Texas State Technical College, go to tstc.edu.