The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department announced a total of 12 positive COVID-19 test results over a two-day period of June 30 and July 1, putting the county total at 85.

Fifty-three have recovered, there are 22 active cases and three are hospitalized, a City of Brownwood press release states.

The health department received eight positives Tuesday and four on Wednesday,

According to the press release, the Wednesday positives are:

• A male in his 50s

• A female in her 20s

• A female in her 20s

• A male in his 40s

• A male in his 20s

• A female in her teens

• A female in her 40s

• A female in her 20s

Five of the positives cases had contact with a known positive. There are currently 22 active cases, three of the active cases are currently hospitalized. There are no active nursing home cases currently. The total positive tests for Brown County are now 85.The Texas National Guard completed a mobile COVID-19 testing site in Brownwood on Wednesday. The total number of tests have not yet been reported. The tests completed by the Texas National Guard are not included in the pending results.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:

2032 Tested

1841 Negative

106 Pending

85 Positive Cases

53 Recovered

22 Active Cases

10 Deaths

The four positives Tuesday are:

• A female in her 40s, who has had travel out of the county.

• A male in his 30s, who has had no travel out of the county.

• A female in her 60s, who has had travel out of the county.

• A female in her 20s, who has had travel out of the county.

None of the four new positive cases had contact with a known positive.