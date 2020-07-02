Thursday

Jul 2, 2020 at 3:01 PM


The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:


Brown County Appraisal District vs. Cliff Spruill, tax cases


Brown County Appraisal District vs. Justin J. Prince et al, tax cases


Brown County Appraisal District vs. Brent Stacey Carmack, tax cases


Dreamspring vs. Scott Brady Smith DBA Smith Electronics, contract-consumer/commercial debt


Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Blake A. Rowden, contract-consumer/commercial debt


Jerry Aaron and Hldayne Aaron vs. Damon Willett, Lucretia Gregg and Sherry Willett, real property


Varonda Egail Daniels vs. Darrell Wayne Daniels, divorce


Theron Dale Hutchens vs. Shanna Leigh Hutchens, divorce


S.W. vs. R.W., divorce


The following cases were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:


Maryanne Bunn Fletcher, DWI


Rodney Lynn Foster, DWI second


Scott Allen Phelps, assault against elderly


Thomas Ray Shields, reckless driving


Armando Zachary Neil Faz, criminal trespass, declaration of nolle prosequi


Donald Ray Lieberman, assault causes bodily injury, possession of dangerous drug


Roston McClain, possession of marijuana


Joseph Daniel Bates, failure to ID fugitive


The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:


Gerard Glenn Cochran and Rebecca Ann Carpenter


Xavier Michael Haines and Lauren McKenzie Piper


Macias Juan Manuel Vega and Elizabeth Martinez