The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Cliff Spruill, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Justin J. Prince et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Brent Stacey Carmack, tax cases

Dreamspring vs. Scott Brady Smith DBA Smith Electronics, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Blake A. Rowden, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Jerry Aaron and Hldayne Aaron vs. Damon Willett, Lucretia Gregg and Sherry Willett, real property

Varonda Egail Daniels vs. Darrell Wayne Daniels, divorce

Theron Dale Hutchens vs. Shanna Leigh Hutchens, divorce

S.W. vs. R.W., divorce

The following cases were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:

Maryanne Bunn Fletcher, DWI

Rodney Lynn Foster, DWI second

Scott Allen Phelps, assault against elderly

Thomas Ray Shields, reckless driving

Armando Zachary Neil Faz, criminal trespass, declaration of nolle prosequi

Donald Ray Lieberman, assault causes bodily injury, possession of dangerous drug

Roston McClain, possession of marijuana

Joseph Daniel Bates, failure to ID fugitive

The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:

Gerard Glenn Cochran and Rebecca Ann Carpenter

Xavier Michael Haines and Lauren McKenzie Piper

Macias Juan Manuel Vega and Elizabeth Martinez