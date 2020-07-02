The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:
Brown County Appraisal District vs. Cliff Spruill, tax cases
Brown County Appraisal District vs. Justin J. Prince et al, tax cases
Brown County Appraisal District vs. Brent Stacey Carmack, tax cases
Dreamspring vs. Scott Brady Smith DBA Smith Electronics, contract-consumer/commercial debt
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Blake A. Rowden, contract-consumer/commercial debt
Jerry Aaron and Hldayne Aaron vs. Damon Willett, Lucretia Gregg and Sherry Willett, real property
Varonda Egail Daniels vs. Darrell Wayne Daniels, divorce
Theron Dale Hutchens vs. Shanna Leigh Hutchens, divorce
S.W. vs. R.W., divorce
The following cases were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:
Maryanne Bunn Fletcher, DWI
Rodney Lynn Foster, DWI second
Scott Allen Phelps, assault against elderly
Thomas Ray Shields, reckless driving
Armando Zachary Neil Faz, criminal trespass, declaration of nolle prosequi
Donald Ray Lieberman, assault causes bodily injury, possession of dangerous drug
Roston McClain, possession of marijuana
Joseph Daniel Bates, failure to ID fugitive
The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:
Gerard Glenn Cochran and Rebecca Ann Carpenter
Xavier Michael Haines and Lauren McKenzie Piper
Macias Juan Manuel Vega and Elizabeth Martinez