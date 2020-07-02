Howard Payne University recognized 255 students for academic success during the spring 2020 semester. Students must earn a 4.0 grade point average to be named to the President’s List, a 3.65-3.99 grade point average to be named to the Dean’s List and a 3.5-3.64 grade point average to be named to the Honor Roll.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, spring 2020 courses were offered with a pass/fail option. Students who elected to take courses pass/fail did not qualify for semester awards.

Area students who received honors were:

Bangs

Aleah Curtis, President’s List ; Landon James, Dean’s List; Jacey Pannell, Dean’s List

Brookesmith

Chyna Allgood, Dean's List

Brownwood

Skyler Andrews, President’s List; Brooklyn Britton, Dean’s List; Autumn Cadena, Honor Roll; Haleigh Clevenger, President’s List; Regina Dunlap, Dean’s List; Brad Erskin, Honor Roll; Laurel Glass, President’s List; Ellen Gonzalez, Honor Roll; Andrew Hackney, Honor Roll; Kyle Hampton, Honor Roll; Conice Horner, Dean’s List; Sydney Horton, President’s List; Aaron Jimenez, President’s List; Lunday Maninger, Dean’s List; Tanya Martinez, President’s List; Pearline Minor, Honor Roll; Simone Morris, Dean’s List; Rosa Munoz, President’s List; Hannah Netherton, President’s List; Kory Owen, President’s List; Amy Perez, Honor Roll; Grace Randolph, President’s List; Jacob Ruiz, Honor Roll; Brienna Williams, President’s List

Comanche

Allison Auvenshine, President’s List; Collin Davis, Dean’s List; Brianne Davis, Honor Roll; Rachel Lilley, President’s List

Early

Rachel Acker, President’s List; Jake Angerstein, Dean’s List; Samantha Barnard, Honor Roll; Caleb Callaway, Honor Roll; Annikka Chavez, Honor Roll; Hunter Coffee, President’s List; MaKayla De Leon, President’s List; Payton Hackney, President’s List; Xavier Haines, President’s List; Seth Jesko, President’s List; Lauren Piper, Dean’s List; Jennifer Sepeda, Honor Roll; Kaley Whitley, President’s List; Haylee Allgood, President’s List

May

Madelyn Heupel, Dean’s List; Donna Moses, Dean’s List; Emily O’Neill, Dean’s List; Hannah Potter, President’s List; Robert Snell, Dean’s List

Zephyr

Emily Talley, Dean’s List

Applications are still being accepted for the fall 2020 semester at Howard Payne University (www.hputx.edu/apply). For more information about HPU, including the wide range of available financial aid options, contact HPU’s Office of Admission at 325-649-8020 or by e-mail at enroll@hputx.edu.