The following were booked into the Brown County Jail between June 26 and July 2:
Anna Allen, 52, Early, assault
Viviana Arredondo, 41, Brownwood, motions to adjudicate for possession of a controlled substance and profited substance in correctional facility
Rachel Bivins, 43, Eustace, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Haley Boatright, 26, Richland Springs, DWI second, possession of marijuana
Trenton Carlton, 24, Grand Prairie, boating while intoxicated
Juan Castaneda, 26, Brownwood, parole warrant
Scott Phelps, 54, Abilene, assault against elderly or disabled
Selena Rodriguez, 24, Early, possession of marijuana
Douglas Siddle, 34, Brownwood, two motions to adjudicated for assault, bond withdrawal for credit card abuse
Nacoma Davis, 28, Brownwood, assault, threat or offensive touch
Clifford Francy, 35, Brownwood, assault
Charles, Mason, 27, Brownwood, evidence tampering
Vanessa Shatlain, 27, Brownwood, assault
Charles Shaw, 32, Bangs, burglary of building
Andrew Vasquez, 43, Brownwood, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm by feeling, theft of firearm
Jeremy Bradford, 36, Cross Plains, unlawful carrying weapon, terroristic threat
Jeremiah Gauna, 21, Brownwood, traffic warrant
Stetson Walls, 26, Brownwood, theft, traffic warrant
Aundria Loudermilk, 22, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance, theft, failure to appear
Arian Petross, 27, Brownwood, motion to revoke for DWI