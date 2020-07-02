Thursday

Jul 2, 2020 at 3:18 PM


The following were booked into the Brown County Jail between June 26 and July 2:


Anna Allen, 52, Early, assault


Viviana Arredondo, 41, Brownwood, motions to adjudicate for possession of a controlled substance and profited substance in correctional facility


Rachel Bivins, 43, Eustace, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana


Haley Boatright, 26, Richland Springs, DWI second, possession of marijuana


Trenton Carlton, 24, Grand Prairie, boating while intoxicated


Juan Castaneda, 26, Brownwood, parole warrant


Scott Phelps, 54, Abilene, assault against elderly or disabled


Selena Rodriguez, 24, Early, possession of marijuana


Douglas Siddle, 34, Brownwood, two motions to adjudicated for assault, bond withdrawal for credit card abuse


Nacoma Davis, 28, Brownwood, assault, threat or offensive touch


Clifford Francy, 35, Brownwood, assault


Charles, Mason, 27, Brownwood, evidence tampering


Vanessa Shatlain, 27, Brownwood, assault


Charles Shaw, 32, Bangs, burglary of building


Andrew Vasquez, 43, Brownwood, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm by feeling, theft of firearm


Jeremy Bradford, 36, Cross Plains, unlawful carrying weapon, terroristic threat


Jeremiah Gauna, 21, Brownwood, traffic warrant


Stetson Walls, 26, Brownwood, theft, traffic warrant


Aundria Loudermilk, 22, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance, theft, failure to appear


Arian Petross, 27, Brownwood, motion to revoke for DWI