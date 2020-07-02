The following were booked into the Brown County Jail between June 26 and July 2:

Anna Allen, 52, Early, assault

Viviana Arredondo, 41, Brownwood, motions to adjudicate for possession of a controlled substance and profited substance in correctional facility

Rachel Bivins, 43, Eustace, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Haley Boatright, 26, Richland Springs, DWI second, possession of marijuana

Trenton Carlton, 24, Grand Prairie, boating while intoxicated

Juan Castaneda, 26, Brownwood, parole warrant

Scott Phelps, 54, Abilene, assault against elderly or disabled

Selena Rodriguez, 24, Early, possession of marijuana

Douglas Siddle, 34, Brownwood, two motions to adjudicated for assault, bond withdrawal for credit card abuse

Nacoma Davis, 28, Brownwood, assault, threat or offensive touch

Clifford Francy, 35, Brownwood, assault

Charles, Mason, 27, Brownwood, evidence tampering

Vanessa Shatlain, 27, Brownwood, assault

Charles Shaw, 32, Bangs, burglary of building

Andrew Vasquez, 43, Brownwood, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm by feeling, theft of firearm

Jeremy Bradford, 36, Cross Plains, unlawful carrying weapon, terroristic threat

Jeremiah Gauna, 21, Brownwood, traffic warrant

Stetson Walls, 26, Brownwood, theft, traffic warrant

Aundria Loudermilk, 22, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance, theft, failure to appear

Arian Petross, 27, Brownwood, motion to revoke for DWI