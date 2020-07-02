Brownwood police are seeking an armed man who entered two homes Thursday afternoon as officers searched for him, barricading himself in one of the homes and escaping before the SWAT team entered.

Brownwood police identified the man as Selso Ortiz Martinez, 35, and said he is considered armed and dangerous.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Brownwood officers learned Martinez was in the area of the Brownwood Public Library. Martinez has a felony warrant for his arrest for narcotics-related charges.

Officers arrived and saw Martinez sitting in a parked sedan in the library parking lot. As officers drove into the parking lot, Martinez drove away as if to elude officers. For the general safety of the community, a vehicle pursuit was ended soon after it began.

At approximately 12:20 p.m., officers learned Martinez had made his way to a home in the 2300 block of 12th Street, where he unlawfully entered, brandishing a pistol, police said.

Officers arrived in that area as Martinez fled on foot out a back door and into an alleyway. Officers continued to pursue on foot while setting up a perimeter in that area.

Martinez fled through alleyways, over fences and into various backyards, police said. At one point, Martinez unlawfully entered a residence in the 2400 block of 13th Street where he confronted the female homeowner and small children. This family was able to barricade themselves in a back bedroom before fleeing to police officers who were positioned outside the window.

It was believed Martinez was inside the residence while officers were evacuating the family.

The Brown County Area SWAT team was contacted and arrived to assist. At approximately 2 p.m., the SWAT team made entry into the residence and confirmed that the residence was clear and unoccupied. Martinez was not located.

Martinez is of slender build, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds. He has short brown hair and possibly a goatee.

This investigation remains active and additional charges are anticipated.

Brown County residents are reminded and encouraged to report to police any information you have regarding Martinez. Residents who wish to remain anonymous can call the Heart of Texas Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS (8477).a

Crime Stoppers pays rewards to citizens and tipsters for confidential criminal information regarding crimes in Brown and surrounding counties.