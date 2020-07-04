The Brownwood ISD received notification Friday that the student-athlete who was tested because of a family exposure is negative for COVID-19.

The athlete stopped attending workouts on June 25 when a family member started exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, the BISD said earlier.

The family member was tested and confirmed positive on July 1. Upon learning of the confirmed parental-positive, all coaches and athletes who had close contact with the athlete during workouts were notified of their potential second-hand exposure. Those with second-hand exposure were quarantined until workouts resume on July 13, 2020.

All stations and equipment used during summer workouts are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, along with daily monitoring for symptoms for all participants.

Per UIL guidance, workouts for all Brownwood athletes are suspended from July 3, 2020 – July 12, 2020, the BISD said earlier.