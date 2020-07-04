"I still have a hard time even accepting it."

Crystena Schneider spoke those words in a phone interview Thursday.

Schneider’s daughter, Kimberly Allen, lost her life at age 28 when a pickup left the road and entered a yard, striking several people including Allen.

Another woman and two children were injured.

The driver of the pickup, Margaret Harper, remains in the Brown County Jail on a charge of intoxication manslaughter and three charges of intoxication assault.

Allen was helping friends unload furniture from a trailer in the 2400 block of Southside when the pickup struck the group, Schneider and Brownwood police said.

Allen was the mother of an 8-year-old girl.

Schneider said a viewing for her daughter will be from 3-8 p.m. July 17 at the Riley Funeral Home in Hamilton. A memorial service will be held the funeral home at 11 a.m. July 18, and a graveside service will be held at the Gentrys Mill Cemetery in Hamilton, Schneider said.

She said her said her daughter grew up mostly in Pflugerville. Allen had a heart condition which sometimes caused her to pass out and she was unable to work or drive, Schneider said.

She said Allen and her daughter lived with Schneider and Schneider’s husband in a home on Austin Avenue.

Despite her limitations, Allen "was full of life," Schneider said of her daughter. "She spread joy everywhere. She was as active as she could be. She has a lot of friends. She had very good friends and liked socializing.

Allen’s 19-year-old sister, Desiree Schneider, said via text message, "I want everyone to know that she was a beautiful person inside and out, and she has and always will have a special place in everyone’s heart. She really did brighten up people’s life."

A GoFundMe page describes Allen as "a fun loving, caring and compassionate person who world help anyone in need. She leaves behind friends and family including her 8 year-old daughter. All the funds will go directly to her family to assist in the burial costs.

"Kimberly was a beautiful soul and she would be the first to lend a helping hand."