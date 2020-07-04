The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 12 positive COVID-19 test results Friday, 21 negatives, one recovery, and two deaths. The total positive tests for Brown County are now 99.

The new cases are:

• Female in her 50s

• Male is his 30s

• Female in her teens

• Female in her teens

• Female in her 80s

• Female in her 20s

• Male in his 50s

• Male in his 30s

• Female in her 20s

• Male in his 30s

• Female in her 60s

• Female in her 80s

There are currently 31 active cases, one of the active cases is currently hospitalized.

The deaths included a male in his 60s and a female in her 60s, and both had been hospitalized.

There are currently two nursing facility cases, both from the same facility.

On Thursday, the health department received two positive COVID-19 test results, one negative, one recovery and one death.

The cases reported Thursday are:

• A female in her 70s, resident of a nursing facility

• A female in her 60s

The death was a female in her 70s, and was not a nursing home patient. The total positive tests for Brown County are now 87.

Texas National Guard mobile COVID-19 testing team will be in Brownwood on Sunday, July 5 from 10 am to 4 pm at the Coggin Intermediate School gym parking lot located at 800 Rogan Street. The mobile testing team will be equipped to do 250 tests. Testing is done through a partnership of the Texas National Guard, Texas Health and Human Services, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

For all who desire to be tested, no symptoms are required. Tests will not be done for anyone under 5 years of age.

Registration opens approximately 24 hours to the site opening. Please register in advance online at https://texas.curativeinc.com/. Registration in advance is preferred, however you may register on-site. For questions regarding the mobile testing scheduled for July 5 contact City of Brownwood Fire Chief, Eric Hicks at 325.800.9794.

On Wednesday, the Texas National Guard completed over 200 test through the mobile testing site, and are not included in the current pending count.