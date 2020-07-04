AUSTIN—The Texas Juvenile Justice Department provided the following updates today related to COVID-19:
• Three youth at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center, in Edinburg, tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.
• One youth at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex, in Brownwood, tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.
• Two staff members at TJJD halfway houses tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday night. There have been eight staff cases at TJJD halfway houses.
• A Youth Development Coach at the Giddings State School tested positive for COVID-19.
• A Youth Development Coach at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center tested positive for COVID-19.
• The youth who have tested positive for COVID-19 all remain on campus for treatment.
Since the start of the pandemic, 47 staff members at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:
Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 23
Gainesville State School: 4
Giddings State School: 16
McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 1
Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 3
Since the start of the pandemic, 53 youth at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:
Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 13
Gainesville State School: 13
Giddings State School: 23
McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 2
Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 2