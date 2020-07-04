Special to the Bulletin

Saturday

Jul 4, 2020 at 8:12 AM


AUSTIN—The Texas Juvenile Justice Department provided the following updates today related to COVID-19:


• Three youth at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center, in Edinburg, tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.


• One youth at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex, in Brownwood, tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.


• Two staff members at TJJD halfway houses tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday night. There have been eight staff cases at TJJD halfway houses.


• A Youth Development Coach at the Giddings State School tested positive for COVID-19.


• A Youth Development Coach at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center tested positive for COVID-19.


• The youth who have tested positive for COVID-19 all remain on campus for treatment.


Since the start of the pandemic, 47 staff members at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:


Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 23


Gainesville State School: 4


Giddings State School: 16


McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 1


Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 3


Since the start of the pandemic, 53 youth at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:


Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 13


Gainesville State School: 13


Giddings State School: 23


McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 2


Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 2