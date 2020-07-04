AUSTIN—The Texas Juvenile Justice Department provided the following updates today related to COVID-19:

• Three youth at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center, in Edinburg, tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

• One youth at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex, in Brownwood, tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

• Two staff members at TJJD halfway houses tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday night. There have been eight staff cases at TJJD halfway houses.

• A Youth Development Coach at the Giddings State School tested positive for COVID-19.

• A Youth Development Coach at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center tested positive for COVID-19.

• The youth who have tested positive for COVID-19 all remain on campus for treatment.

Since the start of the pandemic, 47 staff members at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 23

Gainesville State School: 4

Giddings State School: 16

McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 1

Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 3

Since the start of the pandemic, 53 youth at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 13

Gainesville State School: 13

Giddings State School: 23

McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 2

Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 2