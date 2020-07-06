Monday forecast for Austin: The new work week will kick off with a small chance of rain amid sweltering temperatures, the National Weather Service said.

Partly sunny skies will last throughout the day with a 20% chance of rain, forecasters said. The high temperature will be 98 degrees, but the day will feel much hotter with a heat index of 102, the weather service said.

A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot your body will feel outside. It can feel hotter because higher humidity makes it harder for sweat to evaporate, which is how the body cools down.

Skies will become mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 5 a.m., forecasters said. The low temperature will be around 77 degrees.

South-southeast winds blowing 10 mph at night will have 20 mph gusts.

Here’s a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy, then mostly sunny, with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 95. The heat index will be as high as 107. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 77.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 96. South winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 77. South-southeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph at night could have 20 mph gusts.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98. South winds blowing 10 to 15 mph through the evening could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly clear at night with a low around 76.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 99. Mostly clear at night with a low around 76.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 101. Mostly clear at night with a low around 77.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 103.