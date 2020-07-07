On July 6, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 18 positive COVID-19 test results, 226 negatives, and 5 recoveries. There are currently 46 active cases.

The health department only reports polymerase chain reaction diagnostic tests or PCR tests as they are more commonly known. These tests are highly specific because they are based on the unique genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2. The health department does not report antibody or antigen tests in its numbers. The department does however continue to provide support and contact tracing for antibody and antigen testing.

Texas National Guard mobile COVID-19 testing team conducted 236 tests in Brownwood on Sunday, July 5, and are not included in the current pending count. Testing was done through a partnership of the Texas National Guard, Texas Health and Human Services, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

The total confirmed positives for Brown County are now 117. The total death count is 13, of which eight were residents of a single nursing home and five were not nursing home residents.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are:

2331 Tested

2089 Negative

125 Pending (does not include the mobile drive through conducted on Sunday)

117 Positive

60 Recovered

46 Active Cases

13 Deaths