AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested two more suspects in connection with rioting and vandalism that occurred during protests near the Texas State Capitol in May, a DPS press release states.

Last weekend, DPS Special Agents executed arrest warrants for Joe Paul Mitchell, 56, of Austin, as well as a 16-year-old male.

The first arrest occurred on the evening of Friday, July 3, DPS special agents obtained multiple arrest warrants for Mitchell that included rioting, resisting arrest and evading arrest. Video posted on social media shows a male attacking and kicking a DPS patrol vehicle during the protest at the Texas State Capitol on May 30, 2020.

When confronted by troopers, the suspect first resisted arrest, then tried to escape, the DPS said. As troopers tried to arrest him, a group of protestors surrounded them, attempting to free the suspect. Troopers were able to move the suspect to a safe location, confirm his identity and release him.

On July 3, DPS special agents obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, identified as Mitchell, and he was taken into custody without incident.

The second arrest occurred on Sunday, July 5, after DPS special agents received arrest warrants for a 16-year-old male for resisting arrest, criminal mischief, evading arrest and two counts of riot. Surveillance from May 30 shows the teen and another male spray painting the Texas State Capitol.

Gerald Govan Brown, 18, of Pfluggerville,has already been charged.

At that time, troopers attempted to stop and arrest the teen, who resisted and fled. Additional surveillance from May 31 shows the teen again involved with a group of people spray painting several locations including the Governor’s Mansion and the Texas State Capitol.

On Sunday, July 5, DPS special agents coordinated with the teen’s family, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Both of these arrests are the result of ongoing investigations conducted by DPS special agents and crime analysts who have reviewed hundreds of hours of videos from various media platforms, surveillance camera footage, law enforcement databases and open source information over the last several weeks. The investigation into additional suspects continues.

On Saturday, June 27, 2020, the DPS executed arrest warrants for two suspects: Darius Deshawn Berkley, 22, of Austin, and Brown.

DPS special agents obtained an arrest warrant for rioting on Berkley following an incident that occurred on June 22 at the Texas State Capitol. Agents discovered Berkley was incarcerated in the Travis County Jail on unrelated charges. Agents served the warrant on Berkley at the Travis County Jail.

Brown was also arrested on June 27, in connection with incidents that occurred during the protests at the Texas State Capitol on May 30. Multiple arrest warrants were obtained for Brown, including felony criminal mischief-destruction of public monument, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief, attempt to take a weapon from a peace officer, resisting arrest, interference with public duties and participating in a riot.