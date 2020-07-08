EARLY — Early police are investigating a fiery high-speed one-vehicle crash that injured a Florida man Tuesday night as a possible DWI crash, Early Police Chief David Mercer said.

The driver, Juan Antonio Subias-Rodriguez, 37, was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Forth Worth where he is in stable condition, Mercer said.

According to an email from Mercer:

Early police and state troopers investigated a major crash at the intersection of Early Boulevard and Garmon Drive at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Officer Gerardo Ibarra was patrolling a residential neighborhood when he observed a vehicle on Garmon Drive traveling at a high rate of speed. Ibarra pulled onto Garmon Drive and checked the vehicle’s speed at 97 mph in the 200 block of Garmon. Ibarra attempted to locate the vehicle near the intersection of Early Boulevard and Garmon and discovered a major accident had just occurred.

The vehicle failed to negotiate the curve in front of the Early ISD primary campus and traveled through the grass area on the southwest side of the intersection, striking a large decorative rock and the brick "Early" sign. The rock was catapulted across Early Boulevard, leaving a large amount of debris.

The vehicle began to roll as it crossed Early Boulevard, where the driver was ejected as it began to roll. The vehicle stopped and ignited as it came to rest against the building at Sanderson Trailers. The fire completely burned the vehicle and spread against the building, burning a small amount on the outside of the structure.

The Early Fire Department arrived quickly and firefighters were able to protect the building from further damage as the Brownwood Fire Department arrived to assist. Brownwood police and sheriff’s deputies assisted with closing the highways while Early police and troopers investigated the crash.

An Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter responded to the scene and flew the driver to the Fort Worth hospital.