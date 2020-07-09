The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 30 positive COVID-19 test results Wednesday, 132 negatives and six recoveries.

The case counts include partial results from the mobile drive from Sunday. Only one individual is currently hospitalized.

On Tuesday, the health department received 9 positive test results and 24 negatives.

The Brownwood/ Brown County Health Department only reports polymerase chain reaction diagnostic tests or PCR tests as they are more commonly known.

These tests are highly specific because they are based on the unique genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2. The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department does not report antibody or antigen tests in our numbers. The Health Department does however continue to provide support and contact tracing for antibody and antigen testing.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:

2578 Tested

2245 Negative

177 Pending

156 Positive

66 Recovered

77 Active Cases

13 Deaths