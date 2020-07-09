Howard Payne University was named to the annual Military Friendly Schools list by VIQTORY, a premiere military marketing company for military personnel entering the civilian workforce. The list identified 625 colleges, universities and trade schools in the U.S. that excel in welcoming and preparing military service members, veterans and their spouses for success as students.

"This is a testament to the programs that HPU provides for the military community," said Greg Hough, business development executive for VIQTORY and Marine Corps veteran.

Institutions that appear on the Military Friendly® Schools list are evaluated for requisite rates in areas such as student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment for all students and student veterans, using public data sources and surveys. In the 10 years since its first publishing, the annual list has come to set the standard in identifying institutions of higher education that provide the greatest opportunities for veterans and their spouses.

"Like most Americans, at Howard Payne University we are very grateful to military veterans for the service they have done on behalf of our nation," said Dr. Donnie Auvenshine, vice president for academic affairs at HPU. "We want to be a university that welcomes and enables veterans to receive a quality Christian education. The presence of veterans in our classes contributes to an enhanced learning community for all of the students."

The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. Ernst & Young (EY) independently evaluated the scoring methodology used for the Military Friendly® Schools list using the criteria set forth by VIQTORY. The services performed by EY were limited to advisory procedures and do not provide assurance over the scoring methodology. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

