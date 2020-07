A group of children move to the music in a Music and Movement class taught by Jackie Andersen at Brownwood Music. The class, for children ages 3-8, is taught on Mondays and Wednesday from 3-4 p.m. Andersen will be teaching a music camp at the Adams Street Community Center July 13-16. The camp is from noon to 3 p.m. over the four days and the cost is $95 per student. Students will be introduced to guitar, drums, piano and ukulele.