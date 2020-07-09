Brown County’s two largest cities saw robust gains in July sales tax allocations — a reflection of May sales — over the same period last year.

Allocations were also up in Bangs and Blanket.

Brownwood’s July allocation was $479,817, 10.6 percent increase over last July’s $433,884, the state comptroller’s website states.

Early’s allocation in July was 116,600, a 32 percent increase over last July’s $88,099.

"The July sales tax allocation is in and the news continues to be surprising, even shocking," Brownwood Finance Director Walter Middleton said via email. "This represents May sales tax activity and the numbers continue to exceed both budget and prior year performance."

Middleton said an analysis shows a category known as current period collections was 10.4 percent higher. "This appears to be a good reflection of current local conditions," Middleton said.

"The fact that this performance is coming in the midst of the restrictions that were still in place in May speaks to the continuing robustness of local economic activity."

Also via email, Early City Administrator Tony Aaron said, "We are very happy with (Early) numbers. It’s a strong indicator as to how diverse and resilient our local economy is.

"Even though we are still dealing with restrictions on occupancy in most businesses and others are still shut down, the citizens in this area have rallied around our local businesses and are doing their part to shop local and keep our businesses strong."

July allocations in Bangs and Blanket were up by 43 percent and 11 percent.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he is sending cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $744.2 million in local sales tax allocations for July, 2.6 percent less than in July 2019.

Widespread social distancing requirements were relaxed across much of the state in May, thus year-over-year declines were not as steep as they were last month, Hegar’s office said in a press release.