AUSTIN—The Texas Juvenile Justice Department provided the following updates Wednesday related to COVID-19:

• 35 youth cases were confirmed at the Giddings State School as a result of campus-wide testing. Six additional youth cases were also confirmed as a result of previous testing.

• 15 staff cases were confirmed at the Giddings State School as a result of campus-wide testing. Three additional cases were confirmed as a result of previous testing.

• 4 youth at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center, in Edinburg, tested positive for COVID-19 during the holiday weekend.

• 6 youth at a TJJD halfway house have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 5.

• 12 Youth Development Coaches and 2 staff members at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center tested positive since the holiday weekend.

• 3 staff members at TJJD halfway houses have tested positive for COVID-19 since the holiday weekend.

• 3 Youth Development Coaches at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex in Brownwood tested positive for COVID-19 during the holiday weekend.

• A Youth Development Coach at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart tested positive for COVID-19 during the holiday weekend.

• As of July 7, TJJD has administered 428 COVID-19 tests to youth.

Since the start of the pandemic, 84 staff members at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 37

Gainesville State School: 4

Giddings State School: 34

McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 2

Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 7