Brownwood Regional Medical Center has announced a change in hours of operation effective Monday, July 13 for the Main Entrance (North) at 1501 Burnett Road.

This entrance is considered a Green Safe Zone and is only open Monday – Friday 6:00am to 4:30pm. The entrance is open for non-COVID symptom patients that are scheduled for procedures and outpatient services along with designated visitors (a visitor named by an in-patient).

Everyone who enters the hospital must have a face covering or mask and it must be worn appropriately over the nose and mouth at all times. We continually screen all patients, designated visitors (a visitor named by the patient), physicians and staff daily. As we continue to limit exposure risks to our staff and patients; we want to remind everyone only one designated visitor per non-COVID in-patient per entire patient stay. This entrance remains limited access to the public.

COVID symptom patients and those entering after hours and on weekends must also wear a face covering or mask appropriately. They will enter the Walk-in Emergency Room entrance off Streckert Drive. This is the only entrance available after hours and on the weekends. Everyone will be screened up on arrival.

We appreciate your patience during this time, because safety is our top priority for our patients, visitors and staff members.