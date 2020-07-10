This is the agenda for the Brownwood City Council meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 14:

The City Council of the City of Brownwood, Texas, reserves the right to meet in closed, executive session on any of the items listed below should the need arise and if authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code.

This meeting is available to the public either in person or by phone. It is our goal to continue social distancing as much as possible. We ask that if you are able, please call into the meeting by dialing the following number + 1 346 248 7799 Meeting ID: 845 0011 4298 Password: 557194

The City Council may deliberate and/or act on the following items:

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Invocation

4. Items to be withdrawn

5. Introductions, Announcements, and Recognitions

6. Citizen Presentations

Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.

7. Approval of Minutes

A. Regular Called Meeting - June 23, 2020

8. Claims and Accounts

9. Requests and Presentations

A. Consider approving a quote for the foundation repair of Adams Street Community Center.

B. Consider approving an addition at Fire Station #2.

10. Consent Agenda

A. Consider authorizing the Mayor's signature on an annual certification of themilitary equipment displayed at Camp Bowie Memorial Park requested from the United States Army TACOM Life Cycle Management Command.

B. Approve the City Manager to sign an agreement and any subsequent addendums, amendments, and acceptance of additional funds during the term of the contract with the Texas Department of State Health Services on behalf of the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department to provide the Women Infant andChildren's Nutritional Program to our community.

11. Appointments

A. Consider Mayoral appointments to the Building and Standards Commission, Library Board, and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

12. Reports

A. COVID-19 Update

13. Executive Session:

The City Council may convene into a closed executive session in the Haynes Conference Room, pursuant to the provisions of the Open Meetings Law, Chapter 551, Government Code Vernon's Annotated, in accordance with the authority contained in the following section:

551.074 - Personnel Matters

A. City Manager's annual evaluation

14. Action as a result of the Executive Session

15. Adjournment