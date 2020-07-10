The following were booked into the Brown County Jail from July 3-10:
Tony Benson, 50, Brownwood, parole violation
Ross Carter, 21, Brownwood, amending probation
David Davis, 33, Granbury, DWI third or more
Michael Fulwider, 47, boating while intoxicated
Patrick Gordon, 22, Brownwood, amending probation
Terri Kelsey, 61, Burkett, theft
Gable Perez, 52, Early, assault, false statement to police
Carrie Thetford, 29, Brownwood, amending probation
Puanani Aquino, 29, Brownwood, abandon/endanger child
Larry Smith, Brownwood, parole warrant
Lacey Sonnier, Bangs, probation violation
Crystal Fisher, 49, Early, public intoxication
Jeanna Hopkins, 36, Brownwood, manufacture or possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Tangineka Maxwell, 26, Kansas City, Mo., assault
Patrick Thompson, 35, Brownwood, assault