The following were booked into the Brown County Jail from July 3-10:

Tony Benson, 50, Brownwood, parole violation

Ross Carter, 21, Brownwood, amending probation

David Davis, 33, Granbury, DWI third or more

Michael Fulwider, 47, boating while intoxicated

Patrick Gordon, 22, Brownwood, amending probation

Terri Kelsey, 61, Burkett, theft

Gable Perez, 52, Early, assault, false statement to police

Carrie Thetford, 29, Brownwood, amending probation

Puanani Aquino, 29, Brownwood, abandon/endanger child

Larry Smith, Brownwood, parole warrant

Lacey Sonnier, Bangs, probation violation

Crystal Fisher, 49, Early, public intoxication

Jeanna Hopkins, 36, Brownwood, manufacture or possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Tangineka Maxwell, 26, Kansas City, Mo., assault

Patrick Thompson, 35, Brownwood, assault