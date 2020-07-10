Friday

Jul 10, 2020 at 11:13 AM


The following were booked into the Brown County Jail from July 3-10:


Tony Benson, 50, Brownwood, parole violation


Ross Carter, 21, Brownwood, amending probation


David Davis, 33, Granbury, DWI third or more


Michael Fulwider, 47, boating while intoxicated


Patrick Gordon, 22, Brownwood, amending probation


Terri Kelsey, 61, Burkett, theft


Gable Perez, 52, Early, assault, false statement to police


Carrie Thetford, 29, Brownwood, amending probation


Puanani Aquino, 29, Brownwood, abandon/endanger child


Larry Smith, Brownwood, parole warrant


Lacey Sonnier, Bangs, probation violation


Crystal Fisher, 49, Early, public intoxication


Jeanna Hopkins, 36, Brownwood, manufacture or possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana


Tangineka Maxwell, 26, Kansas City, Mo., assault


Patrick Thompson, 35, Brownwood, assault