In collaboration with the Brownwood Chamber of Commerce and the Early Chamber of Commerce, the Brownwood Public Library encourages everyone to support our local economy and shop local.

Details are available at http://www.brownwoodpubliclibrary.com/shop-local.html

Every time you shop local at participating businesses, you will be entered to win a gift card to a local business.

How to play: Download the GooseChase app. Search for the game called Shop Local Brown County and join the game. Every challenge you complete is a chance to win. Challenges will be refreshed each week.

The game is open to all Brown County businesses.

If you have a business in Brown County, we encourage you to join the Shop Local Brown County Challenge. The more businesses participating, the more we will all benefit.

The only cost to join is a contribution to the monthly prizes--at least one gift card worth at least $10 for each month you want to participate. Please give prizes to Kim at the Brownwood Chamber of Commerce