Friday

Jul 10, 2020 at 11:21 AM


The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s Office:


Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC vs. Gary Dan Baker and Logan Charles Allumbaugh, injury or damage with vehicle


Mary Perez-Smith vs. Walmart Inc., injury or damage with motor vehicle


The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s Office:


Saul Contreras and Luz Elena Corona


Napoleon Johnson Jr. and Lakeita Joann Johnson


Wesley Monroe McDonald and Debra Kay Swallow


Rodolfo Gomez Valle and Tana Darrion Modawell