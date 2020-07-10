The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s Office:

Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC vs. Gary Dan Baker and Logan Charles Allumbaugh, injury or damage with vehicle

Mary Perez-Smith vs. Walmart Inc., injury or damage with motor vehicle

The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s Office:

Saul Contreras and Luz Elena Corona

Napoleon Johnson Jr. and Lakeita Joann Johnson

Wesley Monroe McDonald and Debra Kay Swallow

Rodolfo Gomez Valle and Tana Darrion Modawell