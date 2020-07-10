The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s Office:
Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC vs. Gary Dan Baker and Logan Charles Allumbaugh, injury or damage with vehicle
Mary Perez-Smith vs. Walmart Inc., injury or damage with motor vehicle
The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s Office:
Saul Contreras and Luz Elena Corona
Napoleon Johnson Jr. and Lakeita Joann Johnson
Wesley Monroe McDonald and Debra Kay Swallow
Rodolfo Gomez Valle and Tana Darrion Modawell