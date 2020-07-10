Today

• Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m. (Fridays, through July 31), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary

July 13

• Magic Wand tutorial - 10:30 a..m. (craft kit available for advance pick up at library), Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary

July 14

• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/

• Van Alstyne City Council meeting - 6:30 p.m.(second Tuesday monthly), Van Alstyne City Hall, 152 N Main Drive; cityofvanalstyne.us

July 15

• Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast - 8-9 a.m. (open to Chamber members and their guests), Van Alstyne City Hall, 152 N Main Drive; vanalstynechamber.org

• Breakin’ Free with Mickenze - 10 a.m. (Wednesdays, through July 31, for grades 1-4), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)

• Virtual story time - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary

• Paper Circuits - 2 p.m. (Wednesdays, though July 31, for grades 5-8), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)

July 17

• Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m. (Fridays, through July 31), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary

July 20

• Creative Movement - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary

July 21

• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/

• Howe City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (third Tuesday monthly), Howe Community Center, 700 W. Haning St.; cityofhowe.org/council

July 22

• Breakin’ Free with Mickenze - 10 a.m. (Wednesdays, through July 31, for grades 1-4), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)

• Virtual story time - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary

• Paper Circuits - 2 p.m. (Wednesdays, though July 31, for grades 5-8), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)

July 24

• Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m. (Fridays, through July 31), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary

July 27

• Creature Teacher Virtual Show - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary

July 28

• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/

July 29

• Breakin’ Free with Mickenze - 10 a.m. (for grades 1-4), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)

• Virtual story time - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary

• Paper Circuits - 2 p.m. (for grades 5-8), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)

July 31

• Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m., Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary

Aug. 4

• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/

