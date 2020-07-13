The Brownwood ISD issued the following press release Monday on its Return to School Plan:

On Monday, July 13, Brownwood ISD released the initial draft of the 2020 – 2021 Return to School Plan. As we designed this plan, we worked hard to protect the health of all students and staff while creating a challenging instructional experience that fits Brownwood, Texas. There are still a lot of unanswered questions, but we must start now. These guidelines may change significantly before the school year starts on August 19.

The plan includes:

• Detailed health and safety protocols designed to protect students and staff as much as possible.

• Information on parental choice of face-to-face instruction or remote instruction.

• restrictions and guidance covering multiple topics such as screening protocols for staff and students, visitor guidelines, masks in line with Governor’s Executive Order GA-29, non-essential large group gatherings, responses to exposure, etc.

Face-to-Face Instruction

• All courses offered

• All extracurricular options available following UIL and TEA guidance

• Daily attendance — with minor exceptions, students must be present 90 percent of a course to get credit

• Engage, complete, and turn in assignments daily

• Regular grading policies apply

• Lunch and breakfast served

• Counseling and mental wellness support

Remote instruction

• All core courses offered – most electives offered (some require face-to-face components for selection)

• Daily, live, teacher-led video support

• Some extracurricular options available following UIL and TEA guidance. Some activities require a face-to-face component; remote not available

• Daily attendance — with minor exceptions, students must be present 90 percent of a course to get credit

• Engage, complete, and turn in assignments daily

• Regular grading policies apply

• Lunch and breakfast available

• Counseling and mental wellness support

Next steps:

• Updates to this plan will be published as guidance is received from local, state, and national agencies.

• Teachers/staff: Please contact your campus principal with suggestions and questions.

• Parents: Watch SchoolMessenger around July 22 for guidance for choosing face-to-face or remote learning.

• General suggestions and questions should be directed to public.info@brownwoodisd.org

• A Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document is being created to help outline the information by topic.

A PDF version of the initial plan can be found here and at https://www.brownwoodisd.org/backtoschool.