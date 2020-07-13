AUSTIN—The Texas Juvenile Justice Department provided the following updates today related to

COVID-19:

• 29 youth at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility, in Mart, tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.

• 5 youth at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center, in Edinburg, tested positive for COVID-19 on the morning of July 11.

• 2 youth at the Giddings State School tested positive for COVID-19. The first case was confirmed on July 11, and the second was confirmed this morning.

• 4 staff members and 4 Youth Development Coaches at the Evins Regional JuvenileCenter, in Edinburg, have tested positive for COVID-19 since the last update.

• 2 staff members at the Gainesville State School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

• 3 staff members at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19 since the last update.

• 5 staff members and 1 Youth Development Coach the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex, in Brownwood, have tested positive for COVID-19 since the last update.

• 1 staff member at a TJJD halfway house tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.

• Campus-wide testing began today at the Gainesville State School and will continue tomorrow.

Since the start of the pandemic, 118 staff members at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 48

Gainesville State School: 8

Giddings State School: 35

McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 8

Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 19