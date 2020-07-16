The June session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned indictments for alleged sex offenses against three individuals in unrelated cases.

The grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Caylie Rae Martin, 22, of Brownwood for violation of the civil rights of a person in custody, also referred to in the indictment as improper sexual activity of a person in custody, records in Brown County District Clerk Cheryl Jones’ office state.

Martin is accused in the indictment of having sexual activity with an offender while Martin worked at TrueCore Behavioral Systems in Brownwood.

In an unrelated case, the grand jury returned an indictment for Royce Christopher, 62, for continuous sexual abuse of a young child or children.

In April of this year, Brownwood police received a Child Protective Services report of an outcry of sexual abuse from a female juvenile, police said earlier. The report indicated the female said she was sexually touched by a family member at various times during a seven-year period, police said.

In another unrelated case, the grand jury returned indictments for indecency with a child, promotion of child pornography and possession of child pornography against David Turner, 41.

Turner is accused by indictment of offenses in November 2019 and January 2020, records in Jones’ office state.