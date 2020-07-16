Gwendalynn Lanora Williams of Sherman, Texas, passed away on July 11, 2020 at the age of 38. She was born on July 7, 1982 in DeQueen, Arkansas, to Paula Sue Winton and Timothy Wilson.

Gwendalynn graduated from Rock Creek High School and worked as a CNA. She was of the Pentecostal faith and loved spending time with her family, especially the kids. Gwen touched many lives and would do anything for her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her son Bradley Williams; fathers Billy Neurenberg and Timmy Wilson; and granny Cinda Velasquez.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Austin and Keyondra Williams of Boswell, Oklahoma; mother Paula Winton of Sherman; four sisters, Amanda Neurenberg of Pottsboro, Texas, Tiffanie Servin and husband Jose of Southmaid, Texas; Regina Wilson Black and wife JB of Oklahoma City; and Kristian Rodriguez of Oklahoma City; three brothers, Timothy Wilson of Oklahoma City; Reginald Dunn and wife Morgan of Oklahoma City; and Lawrence Bartlett of Oklahoma City; grandparents Bill and Shirley Winton of Bennington, Oklahoma; aunts, Tamy Mays of Bennington; Lisa Martinez of Bennington; and Billie Jo Perez of Boswell; uncle David Jones and wife Marisa of Blue; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. July 25, 2020 at the family’s residence in Bennington (932 Lake West Road).

Cremation services are under the direction of Brown’s Durant Funeral and Cremation Service.