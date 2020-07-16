Back-to-school is a time to ensure your children are up to date on their vaccinations. Vaccinations help protect you children against serious diseases as well as helping to protect the health of classmates, friends, relatives, and others in the community.

Routine vaccinations are an essential preventive care measure that should not be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department and immunization providers are following all CDC vaccination guidance during the pandemic and are available to serve you.

The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department are encouraging parents and guardians to take this downtime to get ahead and avoid the back-to-school rush. Immunizations are offered Monday through Friday by appointment only. To make an appointment call (325)646-0554 weekdays between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Any questions about vaccine availability, immunization providers, or pricing can be addressed to the Brownwood-Brown County Health Department at (325)646-0554.