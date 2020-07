The June session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned an indictment for aggravated assault against a public servant – deadly weapon against Timothy Long, 46, records in Brown County District Clerk Cheryl Jones’ office state.

Long is accused by indictment of injuring Brown County jailer Robert Clark on Feb. 9 by "charging at him or knocking him to the ground" and exhibiting a broken piece of plastic or a shank.

Long had been jailed a day earlier on a criminal trespass charge, jail records state.

Also indicted, according to information from District Attorey Micheal Murray’s office, were:

Tasha Renee Benavidez, possession of a controlled substance

Whitney Williams AKA Whitney Bernard Williams Jr., possession of a controlled substance

Rocky Allen Hasty, possession on a controlled substance

Salvador Uvalle, possession of a controlled substance

Gorge Eustolio Rivera, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone

Leola Dashae Gambaro, possession of a controlled substance

Denise Gay Jones, possession of a controlled substance

Richard Leon Hathcock Jr., DWI

Benjamin David Cook, assault family violence occlusion

Clifton Cory Bagley, possession on a controlled substance

Stephanie Michelle Garza, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone

Korbyn Dewayne Trowbridge-Powell, possession of a controlled substance, evidence tampering

Kimberly Dawn Gilbert AKA Kimberly Dawn Langley, possession of a controlled substance

Ashly William Brusenhan, possession of a controlled substance

Julie Inez Griffin AKA Julie Inez Gotcher, possession of a controlled substance

Nellie Ann Cramer AKA Nellie Ann Roby-Cramer, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone

Racheal Harris, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest

Xavier Barron, possession of a controlled substance

Robin Smith,possession of a controlled substance

Rebecca Atkins, possession of a controlled substance

Guy Scott Watts, possession of a controlled substance

Terre Ann Gandy AKA Terrie Gandy, possession of a controlled substance

David Shain Strickland, possession of a controlled substance

Mckenzie Leanne Smith, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver drug free zone, possession of marijuana drug free zone

Trevor Deshon King, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver drug free zone, possession of marijuana drug free zone

Zachary Cooper Huber, possession of a controlled substance, injury to a child

Nellie Ann Cramer AKA Nellie Ann Roby-Kramer, possession of a controlled substance

Tray Delishaun Ross AKA Devontray Ross, assault family violence occlusion

Demarcus Kenney, evidence tampering

Sarah Lee Goodman, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone

Aaron Jacob Wing, possession of a controlled substance drug

Zachary Scott Isham, DWI repeat offender

Ruth Gloria AKA Ruth Luna, possession of a controlled substance

Christopher A. Henkel, continuous violence against the family repeat/habitual offender

Robert Thomas Denison, DWI repeat offender

Charles Thomas Mason, possession of a controlled substance

Ruperto Alcala Negron, possession of a controlled substance

Joshua Dale Allcorn, possession of a controlled substance

Trevon Michael Vinson, possession of a controlled substance

Jeremy Lee Ortega, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, evidence tampering

Estella Bollum, evidence tampering

Edward Joseph Slayton, possession of a controlled substance repeat offender

Jose Luis Segovia Jr., theft of trade secrets repeat offender

Ryan Weatherman AKA Ryan Referda, obstruction or retaliation repeat offender

Derek Lynn Cochran, assault family violence occlusion

Jose Luis Segovia, possession on a controlled substance drug free zone

Michael Dale Baccus, deadly conduct

Porsha Roshaze Champion, harassment of a public servant

Judyth Nicole Elizondo, assault of a public servant

Brianna Renea Leatherwood, harassment of a public servant, assault of a public servant

Devion Isha Phillips, assault of a public servant

Angelica Janell Scurry, aggravated assault of a public servant