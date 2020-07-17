Dates to remember

July24 – Brown County Council Applications Due to the Extension Office

July 29 – Brown County Extension Office Closed to Proctor State 4-H Contest

Are you interested in being a Youth Leader? Do you want to be someone that younger 4-H members can look up to? Well here is your chance!!! The past Brown County Council has been amazing, and we are looking for more 4-H members to join the team.

What is County Council? The Brown County 4-H Council is a team in charge of providing leadership, planning, and help improve the 4-H program. Each of these 4-H members represents the 4-H program throughout the year at many different county and district events.

How do I become a member? Council officers are elected by current officers and County Council Delegates from each club.

Age: Must be 13 years old by June 22, 2021.

When? Interviews will be determined due to COVID -19 (Possibly online)

Where do I sign up? Applications will be available starting July 10th and will be due July 24th.

What do I need to apply?

Application submitted by July 24 to Nick Gonzales.

The 2020-2021 County Council Officers will be determined by an interview process. If you have any questions about being on County Council, please contact Nick Gonzales.

District 7 4-H Junior/Intermediate Fashion Show results:

Junior Division:

Hutsyn Hohertz

Construction Division- 1st Place, Special Interest

Natural Fibers - 3rd Place

Intermediate Division:

Henslie Hohertz

Construction Division- 1st Place, Dressy

Natural Fibers- 1st Place

Hannah Deen

Construction Division- 2nd Place, Dressy

Natural Fibers- 2nd Place

Cate Smith

Construction Division- 3rd Place, Everyday Living

Fashion Story Board- 1st Place

Non-Wearables- Jewelry, 1st Place, Pillow, 2nd Place

Tips to keep your rabbit cool during summer heat

Remember rabbits wear a fur coat year-round and must stay cool during the heat of summer. If possible, move inside. Place a small litter box in one corner of the cage. Rabbits are very easily litter box trained. Use cat litter in the box to help with an ammonia smell.

1. If you must leave them outside, place a frozen water bottle in the cage with your rabbit, any size several times a day.

2. Place a soaker hose around your cage. A mister works well on top of cages.

3. Place a wet piece of burlap or rug on top of the cage.

4. Place a ceramic tile in the cage and wet it.

5. Do not wet rabbit completely but you can mist their face and ears.

Rabbits cool their bodies by releasing heat through their ears. Fresh, clean, cool water is a must throughout the day. Put ice cubes in a bottle or water bowl. Most rabbits go off feed during heat. A handful of oak leaves; never sprayed with insecticides, will help. Remember if you give treats try slices of frozen bananas, teaspoon of oatmeal, apple slices, or carrots: make sure they have been washed before feeding your rabbit.

If you have any questions, contact Patricia Becktold at 325-646-4753.

RABBIT HEMORRHAGIC DISEASE OVERVIEW AND RECOMMENDED VALIDATION/SHOW PRACTICES

Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHD)

RHD caused by Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus (RHDV) is an extremely contagious viral disease of rabbits. There is a current ongoing outbreak of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus, serotype 2 (RHDV2) in the United States involving several western states including Texas. This outbreak is affecting domestic, feral and wild rabbits and hares. RHDV is not a threat to public health or other animals.

Clinical signs vary but may include lethargy, anorexia, weight loss or sudden death

Incubation period may be from 16-48 hours

Death may occur as soon as 2-3 days after infection

Transmission:

• Nose to nose contact, saliva, urine, feces, exposure to an infected carcass

• Fomites - contaminated bedding, food, water, cages, equipment

• Mechanical vectors - insects and people

Environmental Persistence:

• RHDV2 may persist for long periods of time under a variety of environmental conditions

• RHDV2 can persist for long periods of time in organic debris and material such as infected carcasses or chilled or frozen infected rabbit meat.

General Biosecurity:

• Wash hands before and after interacting with rabbits

• Maintain separate footwear to be used in the Rabbitry

• Keep a closed Rabbitry. If you must introduce new rabbits do so only from known sources and health status.

• Isolate new or returning rabbits for a minimum of 2-3 weeks

• Prevent exposure of domestic rabbits to wild and feral rabbits and hares by using enclosures and fencing and elevated housing

• Do not feed or use for bedding collected outdoor plants or forage

• Control mechanical vectors in the Rabbitry such as insects, rodents, birds and other animals

• Establish a relationship with a knowledgeable veterinarian

Cleaning and Disinfection:

• Remove all debris and organic matter

• Wash cages and equipment with water and detergent then thoroughly rinse away detergent and allow the surface to dry

• Select and apply an effective disinfectant paying close attention to the recommended contact time, then thoroughly rinse away any residual disinfectant and allow the surface to dry

Recommendations for Rabbit Breeders, Clubs and Shows:

• Monitor rabbit health and behavior daily

• Understand how to report a suspect case of RHD in your state

• Elect to opt out of shows/travel with your rabbit(s) if there is an outbreak of RHD in your county

• Be aware of the situation in your state and local community and be flexible

• Educate yourself about the disease and pass that information on to others in your community

• Practice strict biosecurity and cleaning & disinfecting practices at shows and upon return home

• Be aware of the location of origin of your show judges and volunteers

• Have an emergency plan in place for what you will do if an animal shows clinical signs at a show. Share that plan with all staff, volunteers, registrants.

• Post signage for all show attendees about RHD and about proper show biosecurity o Do not share feed/water utensils or grooming equipment

• Do not allow nose to nose contact (space cages as much as possible)

• Validation (tag-in) process may need to be modified in order to reduce potential risk of RHDV2. Some recommendations for consideration: o Assign validation time slots for exhibitors to reduce the number present at any one time

• Exhibitors bring their table pad and dispose of or disinfect when done

• Validation personnel should wear exam gloves and properly discard after each exhibitor

• Disinfect table between each exhibitor

• Disinfect tattoo equipment between each exhibitor

• Exhibitors should be very conscientious concerning biosecurity when they return home with their rabbits following the validation process

Resources:

USDA APHIS Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Factsheet

USDA Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus, Serotype 2 Emerging Risk Notice April 2020

USDA General Guidance for Cleaning and Disinfection of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus (RHDV) Contaminated Premises

CFSPH Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease

Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) Frequently Asked Questions Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease

Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) Biosecurity Guide: Safeguarding your Rabbits

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Information

American Rabbit Breeders Association Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Website Link

American Rabbit Breeders Association, Inc. Letter to Membership about RHD

4-H livestock project checks

If you already have your 4-H livestock project and would like for the agents to come check on your project please contact the Extension Office to schedule an appointment.

An important part in selecting your market livestock is to know who will be judging the major stock show you will be participating in. Below is a list of judges for the 2020 – 2021 major stock shows:

2020 - 2021 Major Show Market Judges

2020 State Fair of Texas

Youth Market Steers — Jirl Buck, Madill, OK

Youth Prospect Steers —Spencer Scotten, Nevada, MO

Youth Market Barrows — Chad Day, Atlanta, IN

Youth Market Lambs —Jimmy Davis, Walters, OK

Youth Market Goats —Barrett Carlisle, St. Leavenworth, KS

2021 Fort Worth Stock Show

Steers —Jarold Callahan, Yukon, Oklahoma

Barrows — Travis Platt, Roanoke, Indiana

Wether Lambs — Dr. Scott Greiner, Blacksburg, Virginia

Wether Goats — Harlan Yocham II,Sapulpa, Oklahoma

2021 San Angelo Stock Show

Steers —Chad Coburn, Sterling City, Texas

Barrows — Aaron Cobb, Lake City, Arkansas

Wether Lambs — Jason Simpson, Ault, Colorado

Wether Goats — Brent Jennings, Kenly, North Carolina

2021 San Antonio Stock Show

Steers Dr. Scott Schaake, Manhattan, Kansas

Associate Steer Judge — Dr. Parker Henley,Stillwater, OK

Barrows — Carey Mittelsteadt, Chickasha, OK

Ben Moyer, Wauseon, OH

Wether Lambs —Todd Wise, Keenesburg, CO

Wether Goats — Dr. Scott Greiner, Blacksburg, VA

2021 Houston Livestock Show

Steers — Shane Bedwell,Holt, MO

Barrows — Justin Rodibaugh,Rensselaer, IN

Seth Swenson — Newark, IL

Wether Lambs — Dr. Scott Schaake, Manhattan, Kansas

Wether Goats — Dr. Mark Hoge, Good Hope, IL

2021 Rodeo Austin

Steers — Nick Fitzsimmons, OK

Barrows — Ben Bobell, IL

Wether Lambs — Evan Snyder, PA

Wether Goats — Spencer Scotten, OK

4-H ENROLLMENT IS OPEN ON 4-H CONNECT!

The enrollment process for the 2019-2020 4-H year began August 15, 2019. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

• If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

• If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

• An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

• You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

• When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2019-2020 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

• For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2019-2020 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will "tag" them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30!!

