In June, the Early ISD Community Problem Solving Team competed in a virtual Future Problem Solving International Competition with their Project "Bridging the Gap."

The CmPS team placed 4th out of 18 teams from across the US, China, Austria, New Zealand, Singapore and Turkey.

The team would like to thank the following organizations and business for their contribution and assistance through this endeavor: Early ISD Administration and School Board; Oak Ridge Manor; Casey Callihan with Region 15 — $100; Sparks Insurance — $75; Shawn Russell — $100; R4 Parkway Properties — $75; Draco Janitorial Services — $100.00