Friday forecast for Austin: Happy Friday, Central Texas! The day will have sunshine, hot temperatures and new music to listen to from The Chicks, the band formerly known as the Dixie Chicks!

Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day and the high temperature will be around 99 degrees, the National Weather Service said. The day will feel much hotter with a heat index of 103.

A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot your body will feel outside. It can feel hotter because higher humidity makes it harder for sweat to evaporate, which is how the body cools down.

Skies will become partly cloudy at night and the low temperature will be around 76 degrees, forecasters said.

The rest of the weekend will be sunny and hot, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 94 and a heat index as high as 103. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 93. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 75.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 93. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 75.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 93.