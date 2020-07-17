Howard Payne University’s chapter of the Sigma Beta Delta International Business Honor Society recently inducted four new members. Inductees were Erin Blanchard, a senior from Rockdale majoring in marketing; Hunter Coffee, a spring 2020 graduate from Early who majored in business administration; Zachary Gingrich, a senior from Plano majoring in management; and Shaunna Simpson, a senior from Blanket majoring in business administration.

"Our inductees this year are excellent examples of the Sigma Beta Delta principles of wisdom, honor and aspiration," said Dr. Debra Powell, chapter president and associate professor of business. "We are confident that they will do great things when they leave HPU. We are disappointed that we were not able to hold a formal induction ceremony due to the COVID-19 restrictions, but part of business management is learning and adapting to extraordinary circumstances."

Membership into Sigma Beta Delta is the highest national recognition a business student can receive at a college or university. Sigma Beta Delta was founded as a national organization in 1994 for NCAA Division III universities and is accredited by the International Assembly for Collegiate Business Education. HPU’s chapter received its charter in 1999, making this year Sigma Beta Delta’s 21st at HPU.

"It is an honor for HPU to have been part of the Sigma Beta Delta family for more than 20 years," said Powell. "We are proud of our many business students who have become members of this International Business Honor Society throughout the past two decades."

In addition to Powell, chapter officers include Dr. Jim Finch, chapter vice president and professor of business administration, and Mike Dillard, secretary/treasurer and assistant professor of business administration.

