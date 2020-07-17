Friday

Jul 17, 2020 at 2:15 PM


The following were booked into the Brown County Jail from July 10-17:


Oscar Alvarez, 39, Brownwood, bond forfeitures for assault and resisting arrest


Kip Brown, 57, Brownwood, aggravated assault


Porfirio Camp, 33, Brownwood, assault


Steven Cline, 58, Brownwood, parole violation


Crystal Fisher, 49, Early, public intoxication


Christian Gandy, 20, Brownwood, assault on a public servant, resisting arrest


Thomas Hickey, 64, Blanket, SAFEP commitment


Nicole Lancaster, 44, Brownwood, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance


Laramie Seat, 25, Zephyr, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia


Patrick Thompson, 35, Brownwood, assault


Nicholas Mayon, 22, Brownwood, SAFP


James Worsham, 34, Brownwood, bond withdrawal for engaging in organized criminal activity


Gerardo Mares, 23, Brownwood, possession of marijuana, criminal mischief


Julie Rivera, 27, Brownwood, assault


Richard Amons, 26, Early, theft