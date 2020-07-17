The following were booked into the Brown County Jail from July 10-17:
Oscar Alvarez, 39, Brownwood, bond forfeitures for assault and resisting arrest
Kip Brown, 57, Brownwood, aggravated assault
Porfirio Camp, 33, Brownwood, assault
Steven Cline, 58, Brownwood, parole violation
Crystal Fisher, 49, Early, public intoxication
Christian Gandy, 20, Brownwood, assault on a public servant, resisting arrest
Thomas Hickey, 64, Blanket, SAFEP commitment
Nicole Lancaster, 44, Brownwood, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance
Laramie Seat, 25, Zephyr, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Patrick Thompson, 35, Brownwood, assault
Nicholas Mayon, 22, Brownwood, SAFP
James Worsham, 34, Brownwood, bond withdrawal for engaging in organized criminal activity
Gerardo Mares, 23, Brownwood, possession of marijuana, criminal mischief
Julie Rivera, 27, Brownwood, assault
Richard Amons, 26, Early, theft