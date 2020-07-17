The following were booked into the Brown County Jail from July 10-17:

Oscar Alvarez, 39, Brownwood, bond forfeitures for assault and resisting arrest

Kip Brown, 57, Brownwood, aggravated assault

Porfirio Camp, 33, Brownwood, assault

Steven Cline, 58, Brownwood, parole violation

Crystal Fisher, 49, Early, public intoxication

Christian Gandy, 20, Brownwood, assault on a public servant, resisting arrest

Thomas Hickey, 64, Blanket, SAFEP commitment

Nicole Lancaster, 44, Brownwood, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance

Laramie Seat, 25, Zephyr, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Patrick Thompson, 35, Brownwood, assault

Nicholas Mayon, 22, Brownwood, SAFP

James Worsham, 34, Brownwood, bond withdrawal for engaging in organized criminal activity

Gerardo Mares, 23, Brownwood, possession of marijuana, criminal mischief

Julie Rivera, 27, Brownwood, assault

Richard Amons, 26, Early, theft