As we continue to persevere through the COVID pandemic, I would like to take this time to share an update on Brownwood Regional Medical Center’s evolving preparation for COVID-19 cases in Brownwood/Brown County area. Our executive and department leaders are monitoring the ever changing situation.

We are prepared to protect the safety and well-being of our care team, physicians and our patients. This includes patients who have developed symptoms of COVID-19 or COVID positive that require hospital care.

We are pleased to be able to continue elective procedures. We want to assure you that safety and cleanliness is our top priority for our patients and staff. If a surge in hospitalized patients increases; we will review all our options and resources before making a change in our list of services that we may offer.

The Brownwood Regional Medical Center Emergency Room continues to be prepared to care for all your emergency needs including COVID or COVID symptomatic patients. We have the capability to provide in-house testing when patients present with symptoms of COVID. Testing is only completed if the patient presents with COVID symptoms. If you have been exposed and do not have symptoms, please call your primary care provider for instructions.

As a reminder, everyone who enters our facility must wear a mask and will be screened for COVID symptoms. The emergency room walk-in entrance (off Streckert Dr.) is open 24 hours a day for emergency room patients and their designated visitor. Screening will also be completed at the main entrance (off Burnett Rd.) from 6am-4:30pm Monday through Friday. The main entrance is only used for patients seeking outpatient services and designated visitors of in-patients.

Infection control is a top priority. Our staff members are trained in the appropriate use of personal protective equipment (PPE), including medical masks, N-95 respirators, goggles and gowns. We actively maintain our PPE inventory based on the number of patients in our care and we have sufficient inventory to care for all our patients. In the event of a surge or influx of COVID or COVID suspected patients, plans are in place to preserve and conserve our PPE inventory in accordance with the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

We want to assure you, that if a patient is suspected of having COVID-19, the individual is placed in a separate room or in an area away from other patients. They are given a medical mask to wear. Only a small care team interacts with the patient because they do not care for non-COVID patients to prevent cross contamination.

Patients receive care thanks to the skills and compassion of the nurses, physicians, technicians and all members of our team. We understand our responsibility to protect our caregivers with the resources and practices to minimize unnecessary exposure to infection and utilizing restriction of visitor access to the hospital at this time as part of this response.

Brownwood Regional Medical Center and all healthcare organizations and caregivers in the community are focused on responding appropriately to this monumental health emergency. The public’s participation in social distancing, wearing a face mask and staying home is critical to reduce the number of people who are infected. Our hospital is just one piece of the needed action to fight COVID-19 and we are prepared. We appreciate your support during this challenging time.

For factual information about our hospital’s preparedness, please visit BRMC-Cares.com/COVID-19. To learn more about the Texas Department Health Services response, visit https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus and for in-depth information about COVID-19 visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC.gov.