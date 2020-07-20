Congratulations to the Brownwood Girls Softball Association 10U Scrapyard Divas, who won the city league championship for their age division. Pictured from left to right are, Front row: Coach Rubi Rivera, Kiera McNeely, Amari Roberts, Lexie Cox, Vanessa Mendiola, Kaydence Allen, Shelbie Johnston, Lila Mares, and Aleerah Curnutt. Back row: Dugout Mom LaToya Allen, Sponsor Dustin Larremore with Farmers Insurance Dustin Larremore Agency, Trinity Roberts, Rowonna McNeely with Farmers Insurance Dustin Larremore Agency and Coach Jose Mares. [Photo contributed]