As they have done for the past several weeks, Brown County commissioners left a ban on outdoor burning in place Monday.

Commissioners noted it’s permissible to burn household trash in a covered barrels during the burn ban but bug urged "extreme caution." Last week, area fire departments were challenged responding to numerous grass and brush fires.

Someone should be standing by with a hose when trash is being burned, and spotters should be used during outdoor welding, commissioners said.

Sheriff Vance Hill told commissioners, "there have been a few incidents where my deputies are responding to residents where they’re burning household trash outside. It’s in a burn barrels and they’ve got it covered, but we feel like that’s still quite a bit of danger based upon the wind and low humidity."

Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator Darrell Johnson said "all it takes is one ember to carry out of that screen."

Johnston also noted that McCulloch County fires last week that were on the verge of spreading to Brown County were started by welders.

Commissioner Gary Worley said the burn ban allows burning of household trash in a covered barrels, "not a pit, not a large area but in a barrel only."