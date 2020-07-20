A former youth development coach at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex in Brownwood has been arrested on an allegation of having sexual contact with a person in custody while she worked there, the Texas Juvenile Justice Department said Monday morning.

Andrea Banks, 37, was arrested Monday on a charge of improper sexual activity with a person in custody, the TJJD said. Banks was in the Brown County Jail late Monday morning with bond set at $30,000.

According to the TJJD:

On the evening of July 14, the TJJD received allegations of potential criminal behavior against an employee. The TJJD immediately suspended the employe, which the TJJD identified as Banks.

The following morning, TJJD’s Office of the Inspector General, with assistance from the Texas Rangers, began an initial investigation. The TJJD terminated Banks’s employment later that day as a result of those findings.

Monday morning, the Office of the Inspector General arrested Banks on a charge of improper sexual activity with a person in custody or under supervision. Banks, who was hired by TJJDin 2011, was booked into the Brown County Jail. The case will be referred to the Special Prosecution Unit.

"I want to thank the Office of the Inspector General and the Texas Rangers for their swift and professional action in this case," TJJD Executive Director Camille Cain said. "Without exception, any employee who betrays their oath to protect our youth and commits a criminal act will face the highest penalties allowed under the law. TJJD has zero tolerance for such behavior, and I encourage anyone who suspects abuse, neglect, or criminal activity to report it immediately."