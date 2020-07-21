Shirley Ann Loomis, 82 of Brownwood, left this earth on July 17, 2020, in the presence of beloved family.

Visitation will be held on Thursday July 23 from 6:00 until 9:00 pm and funeral service on Friday July 24 at 9:30 AM at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Burial will follow in the Indian Creek Cemetery for those who wish to attend.

Shirley Loomis was born Dec. 281937 in Boise, Idaho to Edward Carr and Ruth Ann Gregory.

She lived in Anchorage, Alaska, Pensacola, Florida, Early and Brownwood, Texas.

Shirley managed Harlow's RV Park in Early for 20 years.

Shirley is survived by: daughter Cheryl Landers and husband Steve of Brownwood, daughter Tonya Peacock and husband Jerry of California, daughter/granddaughter Alyssa Shipman and husband Jeremy of Brownwood, a very special grandson Corbin Elison of Brownwood, a terrific great-granddaughter Kryslee Shipman of Brownwood, an adopted by love grandson Skylar Williams of Brownwood, along with many Heard and Loomis family matters.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, four husbands, Lawrence Loomis, Bobby Heard, Roy Moneyhun, and Robert Elison, her son Gary and a granddaughter Tabitha Duncan.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that you choose a charitable organization and make a donation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early.