The Round Rock City Council voted to table a long-anticipated bid to widen University Boulevard between Interstate 35 and Sunrise Road.

The lowest of the four bids was for just over $12 million and came from Austin-based DeNucci Construction. Round Rock is in litigation with DeNucci over a previous project on the Brushy Creek Trail, where an additional $175,000 of work is required to fix a slope that failed during a rainstorm.

At a briefing meeting on Tuesday, City Attorney Steve Sheets said he is not aware of a previous occasion when the city entered into a contract with a company while involved in a lawsuit with it at the same time.

Brian Kuhn, the assistant director of transportation, said at the briefing Tuesday that his department has a good working relationship with DeNucci based on past projects.

"They did cite their previous experience both with us and in other jurisdictions like downtown Austin doing similar types of projects, so we are confident that they can do the type of job that this is," he told the council Tuesday.

Mayor Craig Morgan and several other council members expressed concern Thursday at the prospect of entering into a new contract with DeNucci before the lawsuit is resolved.

"This other situation needs to get worked out," Morgan said. "I don’t think anyone is stating that the DeNucci firm is not the most qualified to do this job."

The city has 60 days from when the bid opened on June 18 to accept the lowest bid, so the council can revisit the issue at its next meeting on Aug. 13. At that point, the council can either accept DeNucci’s bid or reject all four bids and start the process over.

The project to widen University Boulevard has been in progress for eight years.

During the public comment section of the meeting, seven people also expressed their outrage over the City Council’s decision this month to reschedule the postponed May general and special elections until May of next year. Speakers called for the election to be scheduled for November instead, with several calling the year-long delay "voter suppression" because of the likelihood that fewer voters will turn out next May than they would in November as part of the presidential election.

The commenters criticized the council for what they called a lack of transparency around the reason for the delay.

At the end of the meeting, Morgan addressed those comments directly for several minutes and defended the council’s decision. He pointed out that the city did not have a choice about postponing the election in the first place and reiterated that the city charter calls for local elections to be held in May.

"We were forced to cancel our election in May of this year when we could have had it," he said. "We were forced by the governor and the Travis County administrator and the Williamson County administrator."

Morgan said he understands people’s frustration with the situation and expressed dismay at the tone of the debate.

"This council has always tried to do the right thing," he said.

During the meeting, the council also voted unanimously to approve a code amendment that would allow some property owners more flexibility in where they can build certain structures on their lots. Currently, accessory structures like sheds, pools and decks cannot be built within five feet of the side or back property line. The proposed change would allow property owners living adjacent to land that is not planned or developed for possible residential use to build structures closer to the property line.

Brad Wiseman, director of planning and development services, said this change would probably affect less than 5% of lots in Round Rock.

The council approved several other resolutions, including a contract to help prevent zebra mussels in Lake Georgetown from entering the pipe system when water is pumped out of the reservoir.

The $1.8 million contract will be carried out in partnership with Brushy Creek Municipal Utility District and will pay for the installation of copper screens around the nine water pumps in the lake. Zebra mussels do not like metal surfaces, Director of Utilities Michael Thane said, so the creatures will stay off the screens and out of the pipes.

Another approved resolution allows the Round Rock Transportation and Economic Development Corporation to enter into an agreement with Investex to build a 125,000-square-foot facility on 10 acres of land that will include cold storage, manufacturing and a food product entrepreneurial incubator. As part of the agreement, Investex has committed to creating 60 jobs at the facility over five years.