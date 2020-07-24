The following case was reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Bustamante Oil Company, tax cases

The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:

Matthew Aaron Bryant and Dawn Marie Hale

Jarvis Carnell Green and Jordan Alise Jones

Gary Allen Heine and April Dawn Locke

William Scott Kinnmann and Charlene Marie Ross

Frank Simitro Ramirez Jr. and Evangelina Ortiz Gomez

Austin Julius Stevenson and Brooke Nichole Boyer

Jack Norris Tomme and Erin Bailee Anderson

Joshua Alan Wisniewski Nina Fay Ledbetter