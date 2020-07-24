Friday

Jul 24, 2020 at 11:30 AM


The following case was reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:


Brown County Appraisal District vs. Bustamante Oil Company, tax cases


The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:


Matthew Aaron Bryant and Dawn Marie Hale


Jarvis Carnell Green and Jordan Alise Jones


Gary Allen Heine and April Dawn Locke


William Scott Kinnmann and Charlene Marie Ross


Frank Simitro Ramirez Jr. and Evangelina Ortiz Gomez


Austin Julius Stevenson and Brooke Nichole Boyer


Jack Norris Tomme and Erin Bailee Anderson


Joshua Alan Wisniewski Nina Fay Ledbetter