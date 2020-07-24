The following case was reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:
Brown County Appraisal District vs. Bustamante Oil Company, tax cases
The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:
Matthew Aaron Bryant and Dawn Marie Hale
Jarvis Carnell Green and Jordan Alise Jones
Gary Allen Heine and April Dawn Locke
William Scott Kinnmann and Charlene Marie Ross
Frank Simitro Ramirez Jr. and Evangelina Ortiz Gomez
Austin Julius Stevenson and Brooke Nichole Boyer
Jack Norris Tomme and Erin Bailee Anderson
Joshua Alan Wisniewski Nina Fay Ledbetter