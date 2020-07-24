Friday forecast for Austin: Happy Friday, Central Texas! The end of the work week will come with overcast skies, hot temperatures and possible rain, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will become increasingly cloudy throughout the day, with a 20% chance of rain after 4 p.m., forecasters said. Northeast winds blowing 5 to 15 mph during the day could have gusts as high as 20 mph, forecasters said.

Temperatures will hit a high near 98 degrees and the heat index will be as high as 104.

A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot your body will feel outside. It can feel hotter because higher humidity makes it harder for sweat to evaporate, which is how the body cools down.

The 20% chance of rain will last through the evening, when skies are mostly cloudy. Temperatures will cool off a bit at night with a low around 78 degrees.

East-northeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph at night will have gusts as high as 20 mph.

The rest of the weekend will have chances for rain after Tropical Storm Hanna developed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday night. The storm is expected to reach the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, and will move inland across South Texas over the weekend.

Here’s a look at the weekend, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 91 and a heat index of 105. East-northeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 25 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a 60% chance of rain and a low around 75. East winds blowing 10 to 15 mph at night could have 20 mph gusts.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 89. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain, mainly after 2 a.m., and a low around 74.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 90. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m., and a low around 75.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 91. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 76.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 93. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 77.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 94.