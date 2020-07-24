The former Holiday Inn at 504 W. Commerce in Brownwood, which is now unused, will see new life as a Best Western Plus following a $1.5 million renovation.

Brownwood City Council members will consider approving a Hotel Building Improvement Incentive grant not to exceed $80,000 to Bill Stewart, who owns the building, during the council’s meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The council will ratify earlier action taken by the Brownwood Municipal Development District if council members approve the grant.

According to the council’s agenda:

Stewart purchased the building at the beginning of the year. He is in the process of renovating the entire building to reopen as a new Best Western Plus. It is a complete interior remodel with new floor coverings, drywall, fixtures and furniture.

Stewart anticipates spending approximately $1.5 million on the renovations of the building. He plans to open the hotel in October of this year.

The hotel building was originally built in 2000 and features 58 rooms.

Because of the higher economic impact offered to the community by hotels, the project qualifies for a hotel version of our Building Improvement Incentive Program grant.

The council will consider ratifying other action taken by the municipal development board:

• Award a bid for the demolition of the old Ice House and Timmins Warehouse buildings to Martin Earthworks for $261,469.

• Approve matching funds of $30,322 Ranger College for a state grant to implement a robotics, electronics and drone technology program in Brownwood.

• Approve the purchase of playground equipment for Trigg Park from Child’s Play for $25,000.