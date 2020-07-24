Special to the Bulletin

Friday

Jul 24, 2020 at 5:10 PM


The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received five positive COVID-19 test results, seven negatives, four recoveries and 1 death Friday.


There are currently 101 active cases, of which six are hospitalized. The death was a female in her 80s and was not a resident in a nursing home. The total positive PCR tests for Brown County is 316.


The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:


2994    Tested


2645     Negative


316     Positive Cases (PCR Tests)


8     Positive Antigen/Antibody


33     Pendings


198     Recovered


101     Active Cases


17     Deaths


AUSTIN—The Texas Juvenile Justice Department provided the following updates today related to COVID-19:


• 2 youth at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex, in Brownwood, tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday night.


• 1 staff member at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex tested positive Friday morning.


• 4 youth at a TJJD halfway house have tested positive for COVID-19. The results were part of campus-wide testing. Campus-wide testing from two other halfway houses showed no positive cases.


• 1 youth at the Giddings State School tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.


As of Friday, the agency has administered 1,215 tests to youth for COVID-19.


Since the start of the pandemic, 158 staff members at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:


Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 38


Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 53


Gainesville State School: 9


Giddings State School: 38


McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 20


Since the start of the pandemic, 169 youth at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:


Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 14


Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 25


Gainesville State School: 13


Giddings State School: 76


McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 41