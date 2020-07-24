The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received five positive COVID-19 test results, seven negatives, four recoveries and 1 death Friday.

There are currently 101 active cases, of which six are hospitalized. The death was a female in her 80s and was not a resident in a nursing home. The total positive PCR tests for Brown County is 316.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:

2994 Tested

2645 Negative

316 Positive Cases (PCR Tests)

8 Positive Antigen/Antibody

33 Pendings

198 Recovered

101 Active Cases

17 Deaths

AUSTIN—The Texas Juvenile Justice Department provided the following updates today related to COVID-19:

• 2 youth at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex, in Brownwood, tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday night.

• 1 staff member at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex tested positive Friday morning.

• 4 youth at a TJJD halfway house have tested positive for COVID-19. The results were part of campus-wide testing. Campus-wide testing from two other halfway houses showed no positive cases.

• 1 youth at the Giddings State School tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.

As of Friday, the agency has administered 1,215 tests to youth for COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, 158 staff members at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 38

Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 53

Gainesville State School: 9

Giddings State School: 38

McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 20

Since the start of the pandemic, 169 youth at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 14

Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 25

Gainesville State School: 13

Giddings State School: 76

McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 41