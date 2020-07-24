The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received five positive COVID-19 test results, seven negatives, four recoveries and 1 death Friday.
There are currently 101 active cases, of which six are hospitalized. The death was a female in her 80s and was not a resident in a nursing home. The total positive PCR tests for Brown County is 316.
The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:
2994 Tested
2645 Negative
316 Positive Cases (PCR Tests)
8 Positive Antigen/Antibody
33 Pendings
198 Recovered
101 Active Cases
17 Deaths
AUSTIN—The Texas Juvenile Justice Department provided the following updates today related to COVID-19:
• 2 youth at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex, in Brownwood, tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday night.
• 1 staff member at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex tested positive Friday morning.
• 4 youth at a TJJD halfway house have tested positive for COVID-19. The results were part of campus-wide testing. Campus-wide testing from two other halfway houses showed no positive cases.
• 1 youth at the Giddings State School tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.
As of Friday, the agency has administered 1,215 tests to youth for COVID-19.
Since the start of the pandemic, 158 staff members at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:
Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 38
Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 53
Gainesville State School: 9
Giddings State School: 38
McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 20
Since the start of the pandemic, 169 youth at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:
Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 14
Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 25
Gainesville State School: 13
Giddings State School: 76
McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 41